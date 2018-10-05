Gigi Hadid Returns Home From Zayn Malik's Apartment in Teal Crop Hoodie

Gigi Hadid keeps it casual and stylish while arriving home after a visit with Zayn Malik.

The 23-year-old model was spotted sipping on her iced coffee as she strolled with her bodyguard on Friday (October 5) in New York City.

She wore a teal zip-up crop hoodie with blue jeans and Reebok sneakers, accessorizing with a white purse and brown-tinted rectangular sunglasses.

Earlier this week, Gigi celebrated Mean Girls Day by sharing an Instagram photo of herself in a pink outfit, captioning it, “Throwing back to a faaaave, this #GigiforVogueEyewear celebration moment, because it’s October 3rd … u know what that means ..! … ‘on Wednesday’s we wear pink..’ … Cheers to the ‘holiday’ that we love to remember once it’s already happening #meangirlsday.”