Fri, 05 October 2018 at 4:15 pm

Gigi Hadid Returns Home From Zayn Malik's Apartment in Teal Crop Hoodie

Gigi Hadid Returns Home From Zayn Malik's Apartment in Teal Crop Hoodie

Gigi Hadid keeps it casual and stylish while arriving home after a visit with Zayn Malik.

The 23-year-old model was spotted sipping on her iced coffee as she strolled with her bodyguard on Friday (October 5) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gigi Hadid

She wore a teal zip-up crop hoodie with blue jeans and Reebok sneakers, accessorizing with a white purse and brown-tinted rectangular sunglasses.

Earlier this week, Gigi celebrated Mean Girls Day by sharing an Instagram photo of herself in a pink outfit, captioning it, “Throwing back to a faaaave, this #GigiforVogueEyewear celebration moment, because it’s October 3rd … u know what that means ..! … ‘on Wednesday’s we wear pink..’ … Cheers to the ‘holiday’ that we love to remember once it’s already happening #meangirlsday.”
Photos: Backgrid USA, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Gigi Hadid

  • Vanity

    turquoise not teal ffs JJ