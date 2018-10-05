Top Stories
Ewan McGregor Spotted on 'Doctor Sleep' Set, Gets Visit from Girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead!

'Venom' Credits Scene Explained - Will There Be a 'Venom 2'?

Ben Affleck Breaks Silence on Rehab for Alcohol Addiction, Completes 40 Day Stay

Here's the First Glimpse of Cardi B's Baby Kulture!

Fri, 05 October 2018 at 1:29 pm

John Mulaney Didn't Appreciate Being Upstaged by a Proposal at the Emmys!

John Mulaney Didn't Appreciate Being Upstaged by a Proposal at the Emmys!

John Mulaney stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday (October 4) and dished about his recent 2018 Emmy win for his comedy special Kid Gorgeous at Radio City.

The 36-year-old comedian also talked about being upstaged by the couple that got engaged on live TV after him.

“That’s great for them, I wish them a long and happy marriage,” John said. “It really stepped on my moment. You know, you only get so many. They’ll be married forever, I’m only gonna be there holding a trophy for a couple hours.”

John also tells Seth a story about his recent attempt to solve the mystery of who left a hat in his car and talks about the return of Big Mouth – Watch below!


Click inside to watch the rest of John Mulaney’s appearance on Late Night…


John Mulaney’s Attempt to Solve a Mystery Was Unsuccessful
Credit: Lloyd Bishop; Photos: NBC
Posted to: John Mulaney

