Fri, 05 October 2018 at 1:40 am

Lady Gaga: 'I'll Never Love Again' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Lady Gaga: 'I'll Never Love Again' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

The movie A Star Is Born ends with the finale song “I’ll Never Love Again,” as sung by Lady Gaga, and you can listen to it here!

In the movie, the final lines of the song are sung by Bradley Cooper‘s character Jackson Maine in a flashback sequence, but the extended version with Gaga finishing the song is available now.

Gaga wrote the song with Aaron Raitiere, Hillary Lindsey, and Natalie Hemby. We have a feeling that the song will be a frontrunner for Best Original Song at the Oscars!

Download the song now on iTunes and stream it below.

Click inside to read the lyrics to the song…

Read the lyrics below!
Photos: Warner Bros.
