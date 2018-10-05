Marshmello Makes Massive Donation to Support Refugee & Immigrant Children

DJ, producer, and artist Marshmello is paying it forward with the success he has achieved with his music career!

The Kids In Need of Defense Foundation, otherwise known as KIND, just announced that Marshmello donated $500,000 to support its mission.

“Thank you so much @marshmellomusic for your incredibly generous donation of $500,000 to KIND! Your support in our work to ensure vital protections for children alone will go a long way in helping to guarantee the services that our clients need,” the organization tweeted.

KIND envisions a world in which children’s rights and well-being are protected as they migrate alone in search of safety.

Marshmello is nominated for an American Music Award for Favorite EDM Artist.