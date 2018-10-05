Top Stories
Ewan McGregor Spotted on 'Doctor Sleep' Set, Gets Visit from Girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead!

Ewan McGregor Spotted on 'Doctor Sleep' Set, Gets Visit from Girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead!

'Venom' Credits Scene Explained - Will There Be a 'Venom 2'?

'Venom' Credits Scene Explained - Will There Be a 'Venom 2'?

Ben Affleck Breaks Silence on Rehab for Alcohol Addiction, Completes 40 Day Stay

Ben Affleck Breaks Silence on Rehab for Alcohol Addiction, Completes 40 Day Stay

Here's the First Glimpse of Cardi B's Baby Kulture!

Here's the First Glimpse of Cardi B's Baby Kulture!

Fri, 05 October 2018 at 2:36 am

Marshmello Makes Massive Donation to Support Refugee & Immigrant Children

Marshmello Makes Massive Donation to Support Refugee & Immigrant Children

DJ, producer, and artist Marshmello is paying it forward with the success he has achieved with his music career!

The Kids In Need of Defense Foundation, otherwise known as KIND, just announced that Marshmello donated $500,000 to support its mission.

“Thank you so much @marshmellomusic for your incredibly generous donation of $500,000 to KIND! Your support in our work to ensure vital protections for children alone will go a long way in helping to guarantee the services that our clients need,” the organization tweeted.

KIND envisions a world in which children’s rights and well-being are protected as they migrate alone in search of safety.

Marshmello is nominated for an American Music Award for Favorite EDM Artist.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Marshmello

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ian Ziering is standing up against bullies at his daughter's school - TMZ
  • Grace VanderWaal is back with new music! - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out how the Mean Girls stars are celebrating their big day! - TooFab
  • Celebs are encouraging fans to get out and vote - Lainey Gossip
  • Bella Thorne has changed up her hair once again - Just Jared Jr
  • Get the latest scoop on Jessica Simpson's pregnancy! - Gossip Cop