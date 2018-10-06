Top Stories
Keira Knightley Pens Essay Calling Out Kate Middleton's Perfect Post-Birth Appearance

Keira Knightley Pens Essay Calling Out Kate Middleton's Perfect Post-Birth Appearance

Chrissy Teigen Had to Go to the Doctor's After This Interview!

Chrissy Teigen Had to Go to the Doctor's After This Interview!

Brad Pitt &amp; Jewelry Designer Sat Hari Khalsa Hang Out Together at Charity Gala!

Brad Pitt & Jewelry Designer Sat Hari Khalsa Hang Out Together at Charity Gala!

Kim Kardashian Bares It All in a Skimpy Chanel Bikini!

Kim Kardashian Bares It All in a Skimpy Chanel Bikini!

Sat, 06 October 2018 at 1:32 pm

Rami Malek Talks 'Immense Responsibility' Playing Freddie Mercury

Rami Malek Talks 'Immense Responsibility' Playing Freddie Mercury

Rami Malek joins his co-stars Joe Mazzello and Gwilym Lee at a screening of Bohemian Rhapsody on Friday night (October 5) at the Castro Theatre in San Francisco, Calif.

In a new featurette, Rami opens up about becoming Queen frontman Freddie Mercury for the new film.

“One of the first times I heard about this was the producer calling me on the phone and asking if I’d come to Los Angeles. He was considering me for this role of Freddie Mercury,” he said. “When you set out to play Freddie you think, ‘How am I ever going to fill those shoes?’ It’s an immense responsibility but one that I was very eager to take on.”

“You don’t want to mimic Freddie – you want to be able to understand why he did what he did,” he added.
Just Jared on Facebook
rami malek bohemian rhapsody san francisco screening 01
rami malek bohemian rhapsody san francisco screening 02
rami malek bohemian rhapsody san francisco screening 03
rami malek bohemian rhapsody san francisco screening 04
rami malek bohemian rhapsody san francisco screening 05
rami malek bohemian rhapsody san francisco screening 06
rami malek bohemian rhapsody san francisco screening 07
rami malek bohemian rhapsody san francisco screening 08
rami malek bohemian rhapsody san francisco screening 09
rami malek bohemian rhapsody san francisco screening 10
rami malek bohemian rhapsody san francisco screening 11
rami malek bohemian rhapsody san francisco screening 12
rami malek bohemian rhapsody san francisco screening 13
rami malek bohemian rhapsody san francisco screening 14
rami malek bohemian rhapsody san francisco screening 15
rami malek bohemian rhapsody san francisco screening 16

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Bohemian Rhapsody, Gwilym Lee, Joe Mazzello, Rami Malek

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Hillary and Bill Clinton are celebrating Oktoberfest in Germany - TMZ
  • Laura Marano is opening up about going independent with her music - Just Jared Jr
  • Halsey dropped a cryptic single about G-Eazy - TooFab
  • New footage from Aquaman has been released - Lainey Gossip
  • Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan coupled up for the Studio 54 premiere - Just Jared Jr
  • Are Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel quitting Hollywood? - Gossip Cop