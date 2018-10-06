Rami Malek Talks 'Immense Responsibility' Playing Freddie Mercury

Rami Malek joins his co-stars Joe Mazzello and Gwilym Lee at a screening of Bohemian Rhapsody on Friday night (October 5) at the Castro Theatre in San Francisco, Calif.

In a new featurette, Rami opens up about becoming Queen frontman Freddie Mercury for the new film.

“One of the first times I heard about this was the producer calling me on the phone and asking if I’d come to Los Angeles. He was considering me for this role of Freddie Mercury,” he said. “When you set out to play Freddie you think, ‘How am I ever going to fill those shoes?’ It’s an immense responsibility but one that I was very eager to take on.”

“You don’t want to mimic Freddie – you want to be able to understand why he did what he did,” he added.