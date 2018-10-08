Top Stories
Riverdale's Camila Mendes & Charles Melton Are Dating!

Ben Affleck Vacations with Shauna Sexton After Completing Rehab Stay - See the Photos!

Joaquin Phoenix's Joker Casually Walks Through NYC Subway in Full Clown Makeup as Police Run By

'House of Cards' Final Season Trailer Debuts Online - Watch Now!

'House of Cards' Final Season Trailer Debuts Online - Watch Now!

The final season of House of Cards finally has a full length trailer…and it starts with everyone questioning Claire Underwood’s ability to lead!

Robin Wright is returning for the final season as Claire, while Kevin Spacey is no longer starring on the show after numerous sexual misconduct allegations came to light.

Diane Lane, Greg Kinnear, and Cody Fern are joining the season in new roles, with Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson, Constance Zimmer, and more also starring.

House of Cards’ sixth season will debut on Netflix on November 2.
