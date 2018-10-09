Top Stories
Dakota Johnson Not Pregnant with Chris Martin's Baby Amid Reports of a Gender Reveal Party

Taylor Swift's Political Instagram Post Had Huge Impact on Voter Registration

Behati Prinsloo Makes a Big Announcement About Victoria's Secret Fashion Show!

Tue, 09 October 2018 at 9:52 am

Brad Pitt & Leonardo DiCaprio Are Back on Set Together

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio are back on set together!

The two actors filmed a new scene for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on Monday night (October 8) in Hollywood. The movie will be released on July 26, 2019. Be sure to check it out!

If you missed it, MIT professor Neri Oxman recently responded to the rumors that she dated Brad earlier this year.

Check out the photos of Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio back on set together…
