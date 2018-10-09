Brad Pitt & Leonardo DiCaprio Are Back on Set Together

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio are back on set together!

The two actors filmed a new scene for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on Monday night (October 8) in Hollywood. The movie will be released on July 26, 2019. Be sure to check it out!

