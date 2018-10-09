Dinah Jane Gives Solo Debut Performance of 'Bottled Up' on 'Tonight Show' - Watch Here!

Dinah Jane is riding solo now…

The 21-year-old former Fifth Harmony member hit the stage as the musical guest on last night’s (October 8) episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Dinah performed her debut solo single “Bottled Up” alongside a crew of dancers and her collaborators Ty Dolla $ign and Marc E. Bassy.

“Bottled Up” arrived last month and marks Dinah‘s first solo single since Fifth Harmony announced their indefinite hiatus back in March. It includes a reference to Fifth Harmony‘s massive hit, “Work From Home.”



Dinah Jane ft. Ty Dolla $ign and Marc E. Bassy: ‘Bottled Up’