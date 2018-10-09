Thomas Rhett Hangs Out with Kane Brown at American Music Awards 2018!

Thomas Rhett is all smiles on the red carpet as he arrives at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday (October 9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old country rocker looked dapper in a navy suit as he stepped out for the awards show.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Thomas Rhett

Also stepping out for the show was fellow country singer Kane Brown – who rocked a purple tie-dye jacket.

Both guys are nominated for Favorite Male Artist – Country tonight.

