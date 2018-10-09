Top Stories
2018 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Ben Affleck Ends Things with Shauna Sexton - Find Out Why

Emma Watson Begins Filming 'Little Women' - First Look Set Photos!

Tue, 09 October 2018 at 9:24 pm

Thomas Rhett Hangs Out with Kane Brown at American Music Awards 2018!

Thomas Rhett is all smiles on the red carpet as he arrives at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday (October 9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old country rocker looked dapper in a navy suit as he stepped out for the awards show.

Also stepping out for the show was fellow country singer Kane Brown – who rocked a purple tie-dye jacket.

Both guys are nominated for Favorite Male Artist – Country tonight.

Check out all of the nominees here!
