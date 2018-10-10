Owen Wilson Welcomes Third Child with Varunie Vongsvirates

Owen Wilson is a father for a third time!

Varunie Vongsvirates gave birth to their baby girl, though her name is not known at this time, Us Weekly reports.

The 49-year-old actor has two other children, both sons, from previous relationships as well. His sons are named Robert Ford, 7, (his son with Jade Duell), and Finn Wilson, 4, (his son with Caroline Lindqvist.)

Congrats to Owen and Varunie on the birth of their daughter! No other details have been revealed at this time, but stay tuned for more.