Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Changed Stormi's Name at the Very Last Second

Lena Dunham Names Her Least Favorite Taylor Swift Ex-Boyfriend

Kanye West Accidentally Reveals iPhone Passcode During White House Visit

Find Out How Much Celebs Including Ben Affleck Have Donated to Political Campaigns This Year

Thu, 11 October 2018 at 12:50 pm

'Glass' Trailer Teases Much to Come for the Beast - Watch Now!

'Glass' Trailer Teases Much to Come for the Beast - Watch Now!

The new trailer for Glass, the sequel to Split, has arrived – and there’s a lot in store in the follow-up!

From the 2000 film Unbreakable, Bruce Willis returns as David Dunn with Samuel L. Jackson as Elijah Price, known also by his pseudonym Mr. Glass.

From Split, James McAvoy returns as Kevin Wendell Crumb with Anya Taylor-Joy as Casey Cooke, the Beast’s only surviving captive.

Sarah Paulson also joins the cast for the new movie, in theaters on January 18. M. Night Shyamalan returns as the movie’s writer and director.
