Matt LeBlanc Recalls Playing With Matthew Perry in Celebrity Hockey League (Video)

Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry once played in a celebrity hockey league together!

The 51-year-old Man with a Plan actor opened up about the Friends co-stars’ experience while stopping by The Late Late Show on Thursday (February 7).

After host James Corden brought out an old photo of the duo, guest Will Arnett told Matt, “You’re like the sexiest hockey player of all time.”

“I think I was a little hungover in that photo,” Matt replied, to which Will responded, “You make hungover look good.”

Matt explained, “[Matthew] was playing on the team already. I think his dad plays on the team. He’s Canadian. So he asked me, ‘Hey, I’m playing this celebrity hockey thing, you wanna play?’”

“So I go home and I call my mother…” Matt continued.

Watch below to find out what happened next!



