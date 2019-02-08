Top Stories
Ellen Page Calls Out Chris Pratt for Belonging to 'Infamously Anti-LGBTQ' Church

Ellen Page Calls Out Chris Pratt for Belonging to 'Infamously Anti-LGBTQ' Church

'27 Dresses' Cast Reunites 11 Years After the Film's Release!

'27 Dresses' Cast Reunites 11 Years After the Film's Release!

Dina Lohan Has Never Met Her Boyfriend of Five Years

Dina Lohan Has Never Met Her Boyfriend of Five Years

Fri, 08 February 2019 at 11:45 am

Matt LeBlanc Recalls Playing With Matthew Perry in Celebrity Hockey League (Video)

Matt LeBlanc Recalls Playing With Matthew Perry in Celebrity Hockey League (Video)

Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry once played in a celebrity hockey league together!

The 51-year-old Man with a Plan actor opened up about the Friends co-stars’ experience while stopping by The Late Late Show on Thursday (February 7).

After host James Corden brought out an old photo of the duo, guest Will Arnett told Matt, “You’re like the sexiest hockey player of all time.”

“I think I was a little hungover in that photo,” Matt replied, to which Will responded, “You make hungover look good.”

Matt explained, “[Matthew] was playing on the team already. I think his dad plays on the team. He’s Canadian. So he asked me, ‘Hey, I’m playing this celebrity hockey thing, you wanna play?’”

“So I go home and I call my mother…” Matt continued.

Watch below to find out what happened next!


Matt LeBlanc Hockey Checks James Corden

Click inside to watch another video from their appearance…


Will Arnett Played an FBI Agent in The Sopranos
Just Jared on Facebook
matt leblanc recalls playing with matthew perry in celebrity hockey league 01
matt leblanc recalls playing with matthew perry in celebrity hockey league 02
matt leblanc recalls playing with matthew perry in celebrity hockey league 03

Credit: Carlo Allegri; Photos: Getty, CBS
Posted to: James Corden, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Will Arnett

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ronda Rousey is working on opening a suicide prevention center - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson opens up about her role on The Perfectionists - Just Jared Jr
  • Frances Bean Cobain is opening up about her relationship with mom Courtney Love - TooFab
  • Woody Allen is suing Amazon - find out why - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Listen to 5 Seconds of Summer's new song - Just Jared Jr