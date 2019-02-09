Cardi B Stars in a Solo Pepsi Commercial: 'Okurrr'

Cardi B starred in Pepsi‘s commercial that aired during the 2019 Super Bowl and now she has a solo commercial for the soda brand.

The 26-year-old rapper was joined by Steve Carell and fellow rapper Lil Jon in the Super Bowl ad, but this one is focused just on her.

After someone in a diner orders a Coke, the waitress asks if Pepsi is okay.

“Did you just ask if Pepsi is okurrr?” Cardi chimes in. “Of course Pepsi is okurrr,” she adds before the rest of the diner starts debating what she said.