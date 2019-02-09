Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh, & Cynthia Erivo Step Out for Pre-BAFTA Parties

Henry Golding looks so handsome on the black carpet as he arrives at the Charles Finch & Chanel pre-BAFTA’s Dinner on Saturday night (February 9) at Loulou’s in London, England.

The 32-year-old actor was at the event by his Crazy Rich Asians co-star Michelle Yeoh and his A Simple Favor director Paul Feig after they all attended the Nespresso British Academy Film Awards Nominees Party earlier in the day.

Other stars that stepped out for both pre-BAFTAs events included Broadway star Cynthia Erivo and Roma‘s Yalitza Aparicio and Marina De Tavira.

The BAFTAs are taking place on Sunday (February 10) in London – check out the nominations here!

