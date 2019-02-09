Top Stories
Sat, 09 February 2019 at 11:42 pm

Sienna Miller Gets to Work on Roger Ailes Series with Russell Crowe

Sienna Miller Gets to Work on Roger Ailes Series with Russell Crowe

Sienna Miller wears prosthetics on her face while transforming into the role of Elizabeth Ailes on the set of The Loudest Voice in the Room on Friday (February 8) in New York City.

The 37-year-old actress was joined on set by Russell Crowe, who is playing the role of former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes.

The eight-episode limited series will follow the last decade of Ailes‘ life and it will also have flashbacks to pivotal moments in his earlier years.

The show’s star-studded cast also includes Seth MacFarlane, Annabelle Wallis, and more.
