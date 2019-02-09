Taraji P. Henson Gets Her Own Day in Washington D.C.

February 8th is officially Taraji P. Henson Day!

The 48-year-old actress was presented with the special honor on Friday afternoon (February 8) at the Office of the Mayor in Washington, D.C.

Mayor Muriel Bowser gave Taraji a Proclamation to the City, officially recognizing the day in her honor.

“And then THIS HAPPENED!!!! I am just so honored‼️ From an #aroundthewaygirl with dreams I thank you @mayor_bowser and the entire city for riding with me for all of my life!!! 😩😂 #GodIs 🙏🏾💋💋💋,” Taraji wrote on her Instagram.

Happy Taraji P. Henson Day!