Top Stories
Paul Wesley Is Reportedly Married - Meet His New Wife!

Paul Wesley Is Reportedly Married - Meet His New Wife!

Ellen Page Calls Out Chris Pratt for Belonging to 'Infamously Anti-LGBTQ' Church

Ellen Page Calls Out Chris Pratt for Belonging to 'Infamously Anti-LGBTQ' Church

'27 Dresses' Cast Reunites 11 Years After the Film's Release!

'27 Dresses' Cast Reunites 11 Years After the Film's Release!

Kanye West's Identity Was Stolen

Kanye West's Identity Was Stolen

Sat, 09 February 2019 at 2:42 am

Taraji P. Henson Gets Her Own Day in Washington D.C.

Taraji P. Henson Gets Her Own Day in Washington D.C.

February 8th is officially Taraji P. Henson Day!

The 48-year-old actress was presented with the special honor on Friday afternoon (February 8) at the Office of the Mayor in Washington, D.C.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Taraji P. Henson

Mayor Muriel Bowser gave Taraji a Proclamation to the City, officially recognizing the day in her honor.

“And then THIS HAPPENED!!!! I am just so honored‼️ From an #aroundthewaygirl with dreams I thank you @mayor_bowser and the entire city for riding with me for all of my life!!! 😩😂 #GodIs 🙏🏾💋💋💋,” Taraji wrote on her Instagram.

Happy Taraji P. Henson Day!
Just Jared on Facebook
taraji p henson gets her own day washington 01
taraji p henson gets her own day washington 02
taraji p henson gets her own day washington 03
taraji p henson gets her own day washington 04
taraji p henson gets her own day washington 05
taraji p henson gets her own day washington 06
taraji p henson gets her own day washington 07
taraji p henson gets her own day washington 08
taraji p henson gets her own day washington 09
taraji p henson gets her own day washington 10
taraji p henson gets her own day washington 11
taraji p henson gets her own day washington 12
taraji p henson gets her own day washington 13

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Taraji P. Henson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ronda Rousey is working on opening a suicide prevention center - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson opens up about her role on The Perfectionists - Just Jared Jr
  • Frances Bean Cobain is opening up about her relationship with mom Courtney Love - TooFab
  • Woody Allen is suing Amazon - find out why - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Listen to 5 Seconds of Summer's new song - Just Jared Jr