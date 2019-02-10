Grammys 2019 Performers & Presenters Lineup - Full List Released!
The 2019 Grammy Awards are set to air tonight and we have the full run down of what you can expect at the big show.
There’s a huge lineup of performers set to take the stage tonight during music’s biggest night.
In addition, the Grammys producers have put together an amazing lineup of celebrity presenters.
If you missed it, you can check out the full list of Grammy Award nominations.
Tune into CBS tonight at 8pm ET to check out the show
Click inside for the full list of performers and presenters at tonight’s Grammys…
HOST
Alicia Keys
PERFORMERS
Andra Day
Arturo Sandoval
Brandi Carlile
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Chloe x Halle
Dan + Shay
Diana Ross
Dua Lipa
Fantasia
H.E.R.
Janelle Monae
J Balvin
Kacey Musgraves
Lady Gaga and Mark Ronson
Little Big Town
Maren Morris
Miley Cyrus
Post Malone with the Red Hot Chilli Peppers
Ricky Martin
Shawn Mendes
St. Vincent
Travis Scott
Yolanda Adams
Young Thug
PRESENTERS
Alessia Cara
Anna Kendrick
Bob Newhart
BTS
Cedric The Entertainer
Charlie Wilson
Eve
Jada Pinkett Smith
John Mayer
Julian Edelman
Kane Brown
Kelsea Ballerini
Luke Combs
Meghan Trainor
Nina Dobrev
Smokey Robinson
Swizz Beatz
Wilmer Valderrama