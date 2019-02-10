Grammys 2019 Performers & Presenters Lineup - Full List Released!

The 2019 Grammy Awards are set to air tonight and we have the full run down of what you can expect at the big show.

There’s a huge lineup of performers set to take the stage tonight during music’s biggest night.

In addition, the Grammys producers have put together an amazing lineup of celebrity presenters.

HOST

Alicia Keys

PERFORMERS

Andra Day

Arturo Sandoval

Brandi Carlile

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Chloe x Halle

Dan + Shay

Diana Ross

Dua Lipa

Fantasia

H.E.R.

Janelle Monae

J Balvin

Kacey Musgraves

Lady Gaga and Mark Ronson

Little Big Town

Maren Morris

Miley Cyrus

Post Malone with the Red Hot Chilli Peppers

Ricky Martin

Shawn Mendes

St. Vincent

Travis Scott

Yolanda Adams

Young Thug

PRESENTERS

Alessia Cara

Anna Kendrick

Bob Newhart

BTS

Cedric The Entertainer

Charlie Wilson

Eve

Jada Pinkett Smith

John Mayer

Julian Edelman

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Combs

Meghan Trainor

Nina Dobrev

Smokey Robinson

Swizz Beatz

Wilmer Valderrama