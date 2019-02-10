Top Stories
Sun, 10 February 2019 at 6:00 am

Nikki Reed Supports Rescue Pups at Amazon's Valentine's Pup-Up

Nikki Reed Supports Rescue Pups at Amazon's Valentine's Pup-Up

Nikki Reed poses for a photo with a super cute dog while attending Amazon’s Valentine’s Pup-Up event on Saturday afternoon (February 9) in Los Angeles.

The 30-year-old actress attended the event to support the two rescue groups at the event, A Purposeful Rescue and Love Leo Rescue.

Ashlee Simpson and husband Evan Ross stopped by with their three-year-old daughter Jagger and their own dog, Alabama.

Jagger had a blast asking Alexa to shoot out a treat for Alabama using Petcube Bites.

15+ pictures inside from the Pup-Up event…

Photos: Michael Simon Photography for Amazon
