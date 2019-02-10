Top Stories
Sun, 10 February 2019 at 3:35 pm

Thandie Newton, Salma Hayek & Mary J. Blige Attend BAFTAs 2019!

Thandie Newton, Salma Hayek & Mary J. Blige Attend BAFTAs 2019!

Thandie Newton, Salma Hayek, and Mary J. Blige walk the red carpet at the 2019 EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday (February 10) at Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

The 2019 BAFTAs are set to air on a tape delay on the BBC in the UK, as well as on BBC America. Stay tuned to see all the celebs!

FYI: Thandie is wearing a Valentino Couture dress, Jimmy Choo shoes and Solange Azagury-Partridge jewels. Mary is wearing Ralph & Russo. Salma is wearing Gucci with Boucheron jewels.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2019 BAFTAs, BAFTAs, Mary J Blige, Salma Hayek Pinault, Thandie Newton

