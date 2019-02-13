Kim Kardashian Reveals She Never Got a Nose Job: 'Everyone Thought I Did'

Kim Kardashian West is revealing that she never got a nose job, despite speculation from some that maybe she had undergone the procedure at one point.

“I never had my nose done. Everyone thought I did, and I said wait until I have kids because your real features come out,” Kim said during a recent appearance while getting her makeup done during a master class with Mario Dedivanovic.

Kim continued, “Pictures, I swear, I look at them and would be like, ‘Wow the bump looks so much bigger in some pictures than in others.’”

Mario also added that Kim has a bump on her nose that he’s able to hide with makeup.

We’ve compiled some photos of Kim from 2006-2008, which people often cite when talking about her nose. See them below…