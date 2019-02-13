Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Reveals the Plastic Surgery She Never Had Done, Even Though You May Think She Did

'Frozen 2' Trailer Debuts Online - Watch Now!

Jennifer Lopez's 2019 Tour Dates, Cities, & Venues Revealed!

Wed, 13 February 2019 at 12:05 pm

Kim Kardashian Reveals She Never Got a Nose Job: 'Everyone Thought I Did'

Kim Kardashian West is revealing that she never got a nose job, despite speculation from some that maybe she had undergone the procedure at one point.

“I never had my nose done. Everyone thought I did, and I said wait until I have kids because your real features come out,” Kim said during a recent appearance while getting her makeup done during a master class with Mario Dedivanovic.

Kim continued, “Pictures, I swear, I look at them and would be like, ‘Wow the bump looks so much bigger in some pictures than in others.’”

Mario also added that Kim has a bump on her nose that he’s able to hide with makeup.

We’ve compiled some photos of Kim from 2006-2008, which people often cite when talking about her nose. See them below…
Photos: Getty
  • mahbelle

    does she think we’re blind? her entire face is different.

  • DeadP001

    She thinks plastic surgery only applies if you use a knife.

  • plez

    She had work done from the face to the butt.

  • LegalBetch

    Uh-huh. And that’s your real ass too.