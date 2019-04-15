'American Idol' 2019 - Top 10 Contestants Revealed!
SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know the results of American Idol.
This season of American Idol just entered into the live shows and things are now moving quickly!
WHO WENT HOME? These four singers were eliminated this week!
During tonight’s episode, the public’s votes helped narrow down the Top 14 to the Top 10.
While the public got to choose seven members of the group, the other three contestants were selected by the judges – Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan.
By the end of the episode, the Top 14 had been narrowed down to just 10.
Click through the slideshow to meet the Top 10 contestants this year…
