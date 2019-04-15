Top Stories
Bebe Rexha Reveals Bipolar Diagnosis: 'I'm Not Ashamed Anymore'

Celebrities React to Fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

Dakota Johnson Picks Up a Shirtless Chris Martin After His Hike!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Have a Big Plan In Store!

Mon, 15 April 2019 at 4:53 pm

Game of Thrones' Joe Dempsie (aka Gendry) Poses for Hot New Photos in 'Essential Homme'

Game of Thrones' Joe Dempsie (aka Gendry) Poses for Hot New Photos in 'Essential Homme'

Joe Dempsie looks so handsome while posing for a shoot featured in the latest issue of Essential Homme.

Here is what the 31-year-old actor had to share with the mag:

On a three-season break from the show: “I just sat around watching reruns of seasons 1 and 2, crying. [But], I am kind of realistic about all these things, and I feel like I’ve been in this business long enough now to understand how it works. I know that it’s a massive undertaking for David [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss] to try and weave all these various narrative strands together to be coherent, compelling, and satisfying.”

On promoting his other show Deep State right now too: “[It’s] good for me that I get to talk about these two things at the same time, and they’re two very different projects.”

On being recognized for Skins: “When Skins came out in the UK, it was bonkers. It was everywhere, and it was much bigger than everyone thought it was going to be. [But even today], I get 16, 17, 18-year-old’s coming over and saying, ‘Mate, were you on Skins?’ And I’m thinking, ‘What? You would have been… 8 when it came out!’”

For more from Joe, visit EssentialHommeMag.com!
joe dempsie essential homme magazine 01
joe dempsie essential homme magazine 02
joe dempsie essential homme magazine 03
joe dempsie essential homme magazine 04
joe dempsie essential homme magazine 05
joe dempsie essential homme magazine 06
joe dempsie essential homme magazine 07
joe dempsie essential homme magazine 08
joe dempsie essential homme magazine 09
joe dempsie essential homme magazine 10

Photos: Roger Rich
