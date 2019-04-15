Game of Thrones' Joe Dempsie (aka Gendry) Poses for Hot New Photos in 'Essential Homme'

Joe Dempsie looks so handsome while posing for a shoot featured in the latest issue of Essential Homme.

Here is what the 31-year-old actor had to share with the mag:

On a three-season break from the show: “I just sat around watching reruns of seasons 1 and 2, crying. [But], I am kind of realistic about all these things, and I feel like I’ve been in this business long enough now to understand how it works. I know that it’s a massive undertaking for David [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss] to try and weave all these various narrative strands together to be coherent, compelling, and satisfying.”

On promoting his other show Deep State right now too: “[It’s] good for me that I get to talk about these two things at the same time, and they’re two very different projects.”

On being recognized for Skins: “When Skins came out in the UK, it was bonkers. It was everywhere, and it was much bigger than everyone thought it was going to be. [But even today], I get 16, 17, 18-year-old’s coming over and saying, ‘Mate, were you on Skins?’ And I’m thinking, ‘What? You would have been… 8 when it came out!’”

