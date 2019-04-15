Top Stories
Bella Thorne Splits from Boyfriend Mod Sun

Bella Thorne Splits from Boyfriend Mod Sun

Angelina Jolie Has Legally Changed Her Name

Angelina Jolie Has Legally Changed Her Name

Bebe Rexha Reveals Bipolar Diagnosis: 'I'm Not Ashamed Anymore'

Bebe Rexha Reveals Bipolar Diagnosis: 'I'm Not Ashamed Anymore'

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Have a Big Plan In Store!

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Have a Big Plan In Store!

Mon, 15 April 2019 at 10:02 pm

Who Went Home on 'American Idol' This Week? Four Singers Cut!

Next Slide »

Who Went Home on 'American Idol' This Week? Four Singers Cut!

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know the results of American Idol.

American Idol just kicked off their live show and four contestants were sent home after the public voted.

TOP 10 REVEALED: Here are the singers still in the competition!

The seven contestants with the lowest votes were given a chance to sing for the judges, who selected three contestants to send to the Top 10.

Unfortunately, at the end of the episode, four contestants had to go home.

Click through the slideshow to see which contestants were eliminated…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC
Posted to: American Idol

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have their eye on a new vacation house - TMZ
  • Looks like Eva Gutowski has a new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Jenni "JWoww" Farley has a new man in her life! - TooFab
  • Madonna is teasing her upcoming project - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Why wasn't Camila Cabello at Coachella? - Just Jared Jr