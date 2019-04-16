Top Stories
Tue, 16 April 2019 at 9:26 am

Cher Performs 'I Got You Babe' with 'The Cher Show' Cast on 'Fallon' - Watch Here!

Cher joined the cast of her Broadway musical, The Cher Show, for a special performance of “I Got You Babe” on last night’s (April 15) episode of The Tonight Show!

In the performance, the 72-year-old icon joins actress Micaela Diamond, who plays her onstage, as well as actor Jarrod Spector, who plays Sonny Bono.

Midway through their duet of “I Got You Babe,” the real Cher appeared and replaced Diamond to finish the duet.

Later, Cher also joined the three ladies that play her in the musical – Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks, and Micaela – for a performance of “If I Could Turn Back Time.”


Cher and The Cher Show Cast: I Got You Babe

Click inside to watch Cher’s other performance on The Tonight Show…


Cher: If I Could Turn Back Time

Cher and The Cher Show Broadway Cast Share a Preview of the Broadway Musical
