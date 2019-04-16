Top Stories
Tue, 16 April 2019 at 1:13 pm

Jennifer Lawrence Signs On for New Movie Role!

Jennifer Lawrence has signed on for her next movie role!

The 28-year-old actress will star in an untitled film for IAC FILMS and A24. The film will be directed by a first time film director and acclaimed theater director Lila Neugebauer.

Details about the project are currently under wraps, Variety reports.

Jennifer announced back in 2017 that she was taking a break from acting. This is her first movie she’s taking on since her break.

Stay tuned as we find out more about Jennifer Lawrence‘s new project!
