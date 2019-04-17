Michael Fassbender Steps Out Solo in Dublin

It’s not often we see photos of Michael Fassbender out and about!

The 42-year-old actor was photographed heading out on Wednesday (April 17) in Dublin, Ireland.

We last saw photos of Michael over a month ago hanging out with friends in the Dublin area.

If you missed it, the brand new trailer for Dark Phoenix was just released and Michael is one of the stars of the film! There are lots of A-list celebs who are featured in the trailer so be sure to check it out.