Chris Evans' Answer to 'Who Is the Avengers' Biggest Enemy' Isn't 'Thanos'!

Anne Hathaway Quit Being Vegan After Going Out to Dinner With This A-List Celeb

Thu, 18 April 2019 at 3:21 pm

Will Smith Responds to Blue Genie Backlash in 'Aladdin'

Will Smith is responding to the backlash over his blue Genie in Aladdin, including all the memes that were circulating.

“It was very funny,” Will told Empire about seeing the memes. “There was a Sonic The Hedgehog / Genie frog.”

Will continued, “Everything is under such critical scrutiny. I came up in an era where there was no internet. It’s a new thing that I’m trying to get a handle on.”

Director Guy Ritchie says that the reactions died down after the new trailer was released.

“It even came with apologies from the cynics who were so adamant initially,” Guy added. “I’ve never seen apologies in that world. I thought, ‘Oh well, great, we’re back to where I’d hoped we’d be.’”

The film hits theaters on May 24.
