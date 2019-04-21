Top Stories
What Does 'Ontas' Mean? Celebrities Get In on This Viral Meme

Sun, 21 April 2019 at 9:26 am

Kristen Stewart & Emma Roberts Do a Little Dance on the Street After Dinner!

Kristen Stewart and Emma Roberts are in good spirits!

The 29-year-old Twilight actress and the 28-year-old American Horror Story actress were spotted dancing around on the street together after dinner at El Compadre Mexican Restaurant on Saturday (April 20) in Los Angeles.

The two were joined by their significant others, Kristen‘s girlfriend Sara Dinkin and Emma‘s new beau Garrett Hedlund, as well as a few friends at the restaurant before swapping some dance moves on the sidewalk.

Kristen is set to star in the upcoming Elizabeth Banks-directed Charlie’s Angels reboot. Get a first look!
