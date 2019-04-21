Kristen Stewart & Emma Roberts Do a Little Dance on the Street After Dinner!

Kristen Stewart and Emma Roberts are in good spirits!

The 29-year-old Twilight actress and the 28-year-old American Horror Story actress were spotted dancing around on the street together after dinner at El Compadre Mexican Restaurant on Saturday (April 20) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kristen Stewart

The two were joined by their significant others, Kristen‘s girlfriend Sara Dinkin and Emma‘s new beau Garrett Hedlund, as well as a few friends at the restaurant before swapping some dance moves on the sidewalk.

Kristen is set to star in the upcoming Elizabeth Banks-directed Charlie’s Angels reboot. Get a first look!