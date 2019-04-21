CBS' Motown Special 2019 - Performers & Song List Revealed!

Top Stories
Motown 60: A Grammy Celebration airs tonight (April 21), and it’s going to be a star-studded affair!

The tribute, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer and Smokey Robinson, airs at 8 p.m. on CBS.

The special will include performances from Diana Ross, Pentatonix, Stevie Wonder, Ciara and many more stars performing classics like “Signed, Sealed, Delivered, I’m Yours,” “You Can’t Hurry Love” and “Please Mr. Postman.”

Click inside to see who will be performing during the Motown 60 special…

“Sir Duke,” “Higher Ground,” “Never Dreamed You’d Leave in Summer,” “Signed, Sealed, Delivered, I’m Yours” – Stevie Wonder

“Shop Around” – Smokey Robinson and Pentatonix

The Women of Motown Medley – “You Can’t Hurry Love,” “Ain’t Nothing Like the Real Thing,” “Please Mr. Postman,” “My Guy,” “Don’t Leave Me This Way” – Meghan Trainor, Tori Kelly, Chloe x Halle, Fantasia, Thelma Houston

Marvin Gay Medley – “Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology),” “What’s Going On” – John Legend

Rick James Medley – “Super Freak,” “Give it to Me Baby” – Ciara

“The Tracks of My Tears,” “Ooh Baby Baby,” “The Tears of a Clown,” “Just to See Her” – Smokey Robinson

61st GRAMMYs Motown Tribute Performance – Jennifer Lopez

“I Like It,” “I’ll Be There,” “All Night Long (All Night)” Medley – Ne-Yo

“Do You Know Where You’re Going To,” “Good Morning Heartache,” “My Man” Medley – Diana Ross

Photos: CBS
