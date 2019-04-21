Pregnant Kate Mara & Jamie Bell Go for a Weekend Hike

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell are heading out for a hike.

The married couple, who are expecting their first child together, were spotted going on a leisurely hike on Saturday (April 20) in Silver Lake, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kate Mara

Kate showed off her growing baby bump underneath a green jacket and grey sweatpants.

Next up for Kate is the FX limited series A Teacher, which is based on a 2013 film. She plays a female high school teacher who is caught having an affair with a student. The project was announced last summer.