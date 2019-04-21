Top Stories
What Does 'Ontas' Mean? Celebrities Get In on This Viral Meme

What Does 'Ontas' Mean? Celebrities Get In on This Viral Meme

Bella Thorne's Ex Speaks Out After Their Split

Bella Thorne's Ex Speaks Out After Their Split

Sun, 21 April 2019 at 10:59 am

Pregnant Kate Mara & Jamie Bell Go for a Weekend Hike

Pregnant Kate Mara & Jamie Bell Go for a Weekend Hike

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell are heading out for a hike.

The married couple, who are expecting their first child together, were spotted going on a leisurely hike on Saturday (April 20) in Silver Lake, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kate Mara

Kate showed off her growing baby bump underneath a green jacket and grey sweatpants.

Next up for Kate is the FX limited series A Teacher, which is based on a 2013 film. She plays a female high school teacher who is caught having an affair with a student. The project was announced last summer.
Just Jared on Facebook
kate mara jamie bell april 2019 01
kate mara jamie bell april 2019 02
kate mara jamie bell april 2019 03
kate mara jamie bell april 2019 04
kate mara jamie bell april 2019 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Jamie Bell, Kate Mara

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • This well-known lawyer is praising Kim Kardashian - TMZ
  • Adrienne Bailon dishes on a possible Cheetah Girls reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans are thrilled Adele and her husband split - TooFab
  • Anjelica Huston is slamming the fur industry - The Hollywood Reporter
  • James Maslow is baring his hot six-pack! - Just Jared Jr