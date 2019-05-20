Eva Mendes & Ryan Gosling Are Struggling to Teach Their Kids Spanish

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling are having a hard time teaching their children Spanish!

The 45-year-old The Place Beyond the Pines actress opened up about her and the 38-year-old La La Land actor’s daughters – Esmeralda, 4, and Amada, 3 – in a new interview with The Talk.

“I’m Cuban and we’re trying to teach the kids Spanish, and it’s harder than I thought,” Eva said. “I speak Spanglish and that’s what they’re picking up. So it’s adorable but it’s technically not a language. It’s Spanglish.”

She added, “Our little girl will be like, ‘Mommy, my boca [mouth] hurts because I think something got stuck in my diente [tooth.]‘ It’s so cute but that is not really going to go great out there.”

Eva also shared that the only reason she changed her mind about never wanting kids was, “Ryan Gosling.”

“I was never one of those women who really wanted children, and then I fell in love with Ryan,” she explained. “I was like, ‘Oh I get it. I don’t want children, I want your children. I want your babies.”