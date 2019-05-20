Whitney Houston Hologram Tour & New Album in the Works

Whitney Houston‘s estate is planning a hologram tour and a new album of unreleased material from her 1985 debut, Whitney Houston!

The late “I Will Always Love You” singer, who passed away seven years ago, will also potentially have a Broadway musical inspired by her.

The hologram will perform Whitney‘s hits such as “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” and “The Greatest Love of All,” featuring her original band and backup singers, including her brother Gary.

“Everything is about timing for me,” Whitney’s sister-in-law and former manager, Pat Houston, told The New York Times. “It’s been quite emotional for the past seven years. But now it’s about being strategic.”

The Whitney Houston Estate recently signed a deal with Primary Wave Music Publishing, which reportedly values the estate at $14 million.

As stated in the agreement, Primary Wave will obtain “50 percent of the estate’s assets, which include the singer’s royalties from music and film, merchandising, and the right to exploit her name and likeness.”