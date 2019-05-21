Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Keep It Casual for Brentwood Outing

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner kick off their morning together!

The 46-year-old Triple Frontier actor and the 47-year-old Peppermint actress were spotted stepping out on Tuesday (May 21) in Brentwood, Calif.

Jennifer stayed warm in a fuzzy pink jacket with black leggings, colorful sneakers, and a blue baseball cap, sipping on a hot drink from a mug and carrying some papers in her hand as she happily chatted with a friend.

Ben donned a gray sweater with a darker jacket and blue jeans.

The exes also ran morning errands together last week.

Jen recently shared on Instagram, “When your dear @denisonu friend becomes a beloved professor at your alma mater and hoods you with an honorary doctorate of humane letters…it is a very good day. #markbryan #ilovetheclassof2019 #♥️denisonuniversity♥️.”