The Full Trailer For Dreamworks' 'Abominable' Is Here - Watch Now!

Yi lights up a mountain full of flowers with her music in the brand new trailer for Abominable.

The upcoming animated movie centers on Yi (Chloe Bennet), who encounters a young Yeti on the roof of her apartment building in Shanghai. She and her mischievous friends, Jin (Tenzing Norgay Trainor) and Peng (Albert Tsai), name him “Everest” and embark on an epic quest to reunite the magical creature with his family at the highest point on Earth.

But the trio of friends will have to stay one-step ahead of Burnish (Eddie Izzard), a wealthy man intent on capturing a Yeti, and zoologist Dr. Zara (Sarah Paulson) to help Everest get home.

The movie will hit theaters on September 27th.