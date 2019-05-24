Ben Platt Tells 'Kimmel' He's 'Trying Not To Rush' His Shot at EGOT

Ben Platt visited Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday (May 23) and talked about his dreams for an Oscar so he can reach EGOT status.

The 25-year old Emmy, Grammy and Tony winning performer told Kimmel, “I’m trying not to rush to it because then once that happens, it’s like OK, see you later.”

“I’m just trying to let it come to me,” Ben added, comparing it to waiting for a relationship to start naturally.

In addition, Ben added that he now considers his time “before Beyoncé and after Beyoncé,” referring to the time that the star came backstage following a Dear Evan Hansen performance.

Ben recently released his first solo album Sing to Me Instead earlier this year, and later hit the stage to perform “Grow As We Go” from the LP – Watch after the cut!



Ben Platt on Meeting Beyoncé & New Album

Click inside to watch Ben Platt’s performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live…



Ben Platt – Grow As We Go