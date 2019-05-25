Pregnant Krysten Ritter Takes Her Dog for a Walk in L.A.

Krysten Ritter soaks up the sunny weather she takes her little dog for a walk around the neighborhood on Saturday afternoon (May 25) in Los Angeles.

The 37-year-old Jessica Jones star showed off off her growing baby bump in a blue dress as she stepped out for the day.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Krysten Ritter

Krysten first revealed she was pregnant when she and longtime love Adam Granduciel hit the red carpet at the 2019 Academy Awards back in February.

See the latest photos of Krysten Ritter in the gallery…