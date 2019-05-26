Christian Bale & Matt Damon Buddy Up at Indy 500!

Christian Bale and Matt Damon cheer on the racers as they stand at a platform at the 2019 Indy 500 on Sunday afternoon (May 26) at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Oscar-winning actors attended the big race to wave the green flags, which marks the beginning of the race.

The day before, Christian and Matt attended a press conference ahead of the race to promote their upcoming film Ford v. Ferrari, which chronicles the story of Ford’s quest to defeat Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the 1960s.

Also in attendance at the races was Shadowhunters actor Matthew Daddario.

