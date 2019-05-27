David Harbour Says The 'Stranger Things' Season 3 Finale Will Be the Most Moving Episode Yet

David Harbour is opening up about the upcoming third season of Stranger Things and he says one of the episodes in it will be the series’ most moving episode yet.

The new season, debuting on Netflix on July 4, will touch on the father-daughter relationship between his character Hopper and Millie Bobby Brown‘s Eleven.

“Millie is growing up and I think that’s the terrifying thing for Hopper. He doesn’t like the idea of his baby daughter hanging out with boys,” he said during an appearance at MCM Comic-Con (according to Complex). “So the season starts with him a little bit uncomfortable. His daughter is becoming a teenager and beginning to find herself, so that’s scarier for Hopper than any Demogorgon creature that he’s going to have to deal with.”

“You get to see a lot of that throughout the season and it’s very unexpected what happens in the end and it’s very, very moving,” David added. “I think episode eight is the most moving thing we’ve ever shot.”

