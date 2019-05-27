Mon, 27 May 2019 at 11:07 am

Jessica Chastain Gets Bit in the Chest by a Horse - Watch Now!

Jessica Chastain Gets Bit in the Chest by a Horse - Watch Now!

Jessica Chastain got a little too up and close and personal with a horse!

The 42-year-old Dark Phoenix actress shared a video on her Twitter on Sunday night (May 26).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jessica Chastain

“Are we allowed to touch the horse. I don’t want to do anything to get you upset,” she began to say in the video while approaching the horse.

“Oh! Oh. That horse just bit my boob. Literally, just bit my boob. Alright, I’m not petting you,” she exclaimed.

“I can’t believe that I survived,” she captioned the video. Watch it inside…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Jessica Chastain

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Post Malone is defending his pal Lil Nas X - TMZ
  • Grace VanderWaal is showing off her unique prom dress - Just Jared Jr
  • Tiffany Smith talks playing Meghan Markle in new Lifetime movie - TooFab
  • Amandla Stenberg is showing off her beauty routine -Just Jared Jr