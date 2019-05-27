Top Stories
Iggy Azalea Releases Statement on Photo Leak, Plans to Press Criminal Charges

What Is T.I. Doing at Capitol Hill?

Mon, 27 May 2019 at 10:27 pm

'The Bachelorette' 2019: Top 16 for Hannah B.'s Season Revealed!

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to be spoiled on The Bachelorette!

The Bachelorette just wrapped up week three and Hannah Brown narrowed down the contestants to her Top 16!

WHO WENT HOME? Find out the who got sent home in the rose ceremony

This week, one lucky guy got to go on the one-on-one date, which involved Hannah and her man of choice going to a concert together.

The rest of the guys got split up between two group dates, one which involved doing a photo shoot with animals while the other group were taught by Jason Biggs and wife Jenny Mollen in a class delving into female anatomy, breastfeeding, diaper changing, labor pains, etc. (yes really!)

Find out who’s still in the running to win Hannah’s heart…
