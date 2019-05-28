Lamar Odom Makes Shocking Claim About the Night He Almost Died

Lamar Odom has made a shocking claim about the night he suffered a near-fatal overdose back in October 2015.

The 39-year-old former basketball player opened up while promoting his new book “Darkness to Light” during an interview on The View on Tuesday (May 28) in New York City.

Lamar says he didn’t do any drugs on the night he almost died and he claims Love Ranch brothel owner Dennis Hof, who died last year from a heart attack, tried to kill him.

“I think Dennis Hof… I don’t know what he had against me, but I didn’t do drugs that night, to be honest with you,” Lamar said. “So I don’t know if he tried to poison me, or … I don’t know what he had against me. He tried to kill me.”

Joy Behar asked Lamar to present evidence to back up his claim, but he didn’t have any to give.

“He almost succeeded, though,” he said. “I didn’t [take drugs that night]. I’ve been at odds with my daughter [Destiny] about this. She’s like, ‘Leave it alone.’ I would like to clear my name.”