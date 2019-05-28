Top Stories
Kit Harington Checks Into Rehab for Stress &amp; Alcohol

Kit Harington Checks Into Rehab for Stress & Alcohol

Lamar Odom Makes Shocking Claim About the Night He Almost Died

Lamar Odom Makes Shocking Claim About the Night He Almost Died

Iggy Azalea's Photo Leak: Photographer Breaks Silence on the Stolen Pictures

Iggy Azalea's Photo Leak: Photographer Breaks Silence on the Stolen Pictures

It Looks Like Drake Had a Great Memorial Day Weekend

It Looks Like Drake Had a Great Memorial Day Weekend

Tue, 28 May 2019 at 7:29 pm

Lamar Odom Makes Shocking Claim About the Night He Almost Died

Lamar Odom Makes Shocking Claim About the Night He Almost Died

Lamar Odom has made a shocking claim about the night he suffered a near-fatal overdose back in October 2015.

The 39-year-old former basketball player opened up while promoting his new book “Darkness to Light” during an interview on The View on Tuesday (May 28) in New York City.

Lamar says he didn’t do any drugs on the night he almost died and he claims Love Ranch brothel owner Dennis Hof, who died last year from a heart attack, tried to kill him.

“I think Dennis Hof… I don’t know what he had against me, but I didn’t do drugs that night, to be honest with you,” Lamar said. “So I don’t know if he tried to poison me, or … I don’t know what he had against me. He tried to kill me.”

Joy Behar asked Lamar to present evidence to back up his claim, but he didn’t have any to give.

“He almost succeeded, though,” he said. “I didn’t [take drugs that night]. I’ve been at odds with my daughter [Destiny] about this. She’s like, ‘Leave it alone.’ I would like to clear my name.”
Just Jared on Facebook
lamar odom on the view 01
lamar odom on the view 02
lamar odom on the view 03
lamar odom on the view 04
lamar odom on the view 05
lamar odom on the view 06
lamar odom on the view 07
lamar odom on the view 08
lamar odom on the view 09
lamar odom on the view 10
lamar odom on the view 11
lamar odom on the view 12

Photos: ABC
Posted to: Dennis Hof, Lamar Odom

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Post Malone is defending his pal Lil Nas X - TMZ
  • Grace VanderWaal is showing off her unique prom dress - Just Jared Jr
  • Tiffany Smith talks playing Meghan Markle in new Lifetime movie - TooFab
  • Amandla Stenberg is showing off her beauty routine -Just Jared Jr