Christina Aguilera Looks So Sexy for 'Galore' as She Opens Up About Vegas Residency!

Christina Aguilera is on the cover of Galore‘s Summer Icon Issue!

Here’s what the 38-year-old singer – who is launching her Vegas residency this week – had to share with her interviewer, songwriter Tayla Parx:

On balancing life as a performer with life as a mom: “That was part of our schedule [when we were working together] for sure. Like, ‘I gotta put the kids to bed and then we can start working!’ Or we do it beforehand and you’d have Nerf gun battles with my son, Max….I’m excited because Vegas gives me the chance to not be too far away from home. I can juggle that with the kids. If you know me, [you know] I don’t like to just let my kids be with a nanny 90% of the time. It’s important to me to put them to bed, to be with them in the morning if I do have to go to work. Whatever it is, [I want to] have these core specific moments and days that I can have with them. I just got back from Disney having fun with the family. Those things are important.”

On being in “fun mode” now that she’s launching her Vegas residency: “See, you have to give me a list of things I need to do and try out in Vegas. Liberation was a more serious time in my life where I had to get things off my chest and explore that. Vegas came at the perfect time cuz I’m kind of in fun mode now.”

On kicking off her residency: “[I’m] getting my feet wet, coming off of this sterile TV mode that I was a part of. [I was] so unhappy there [and I’m looking forward to] getting back to my roots at what I do my best; my artistry, doing what I love to do, creating, and having a purpose and meaning….The last time I had been on tour and doing shows consistently was literally a decade ago. My son is 11 now and I had not ventured back on tour because I was so scared of it. I was like, “How do I juggle this? How do I do this?” So enjoy it while you can, girl [laughing] — when you have no strings attached!”

For more from Christina, visit Galore!