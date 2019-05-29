Jordyn Woods Will Make Her Acting Debut on Freeform Show 'grown-ish'

Jordyn Woods is saying goodbye to reality TV and hello to the dramedy life on Freeform.

People is reporting that the 21-year-old influencer will make her acting debut on grown-ish.

Jordyn is set to play a freshman student named Dee, a “sweet soul with a soft-spoken and sincere vulnerability” and will share most of her scenes with Aaron, played by Trevor Jackson.

