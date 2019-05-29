Top Stories
Here's What Khloe Kardashian Texted Lamar Odom Amid His Press Interviews About Their Relationship

Here's What Khloe Kardashian Texted Lamar Odom Amid His Press Interviews About Their Relationship

Natalie Portman &amp; Benjamin Millepied Look So Happy in Rare PDA Photos

Natalie Portman & Benjamin Millepied Look So Happy in Rare PDA Photos

Jonas Brothers Answer Question About Finally Taking Their Purity Rings Off

Jonas Brothers Answer Question About Finally Taking Their Purity Rings Off

Meghan Markle's Dad Is Very Upset About Something He Saw on TV

Meghan Markle's Dad Is Very Upset About Something He Saw on TV

Wed, 29 May 2019 at 3:55 pm

Jordyn Woods Will Make Her Acting Debut on Freeform Show 'grown-ish'

Jordyn Woods Will Make Her Acting Debut on Freeform Show 'grown-ish'

Jordyn Woods is saying goodbye to reality TV and hello to the dramedy life on Freeform.

People is reporting that the 21-year-old influencer will make her acting debut on grown-ish.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jordyn Woods

Jordyn is set to play a freshman student named Dee, a “sweet soul with a soft-spoken and sincere vulnerability” and will share most of her scenes with Aaron, played by Trevor Jackson.

If you missed it, you can see the the sneak peeks for the upcoming episodes of grown-ish on JustJaredJR.com
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: grownish, Jordyn Woods, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • The man that disrupted Madison Beer's 2019 BottleRock Festival performance has been arrested for being on drugs - TMZ
  • Feel better, Ariana Grande! - Just Jared Jr
  • Lisa Rinna brought up Bunnygate during Kim Richards' return to RHOBH - TooFab
  • Our fav girl group is getting ready to release new music - Just Jared Jr