Wed, 29 May 2019 at 2:47 pm

Winnie Harlow Brings Female Empowerment to 'Vogue' Arabia

Winnie Harlow Brings Female Empowerment to 'Vogue' Arabia

Winnie Harlow looks stunning on the cover of Vogue Arabia’s June 2019 issue, available now.

The 24-year-old model was joined in the shoot by fellow model Shahad Salman, who also has vitiligo, a skin condition caused by lack of melanin.

“Almost a year ago, Shahad made a post on Instagram with our pictures next to each other. She wrote in the caption that it was ‘weird’ how similar we looked,” Winnie told Vogue.

She continued, “I commented saying that it was not weird, but that she was so gorgeous! I’m honored that girls like her look up to me and I’m happy that we are spending time together here in her country.”

The two finally got to meet on the set of the shoot, which took place in Riyadh’s Sadus heritage village in Saudi Arabia.

For more from Winnie, visit en.vogue.me.
Photos: Dan Belieu
