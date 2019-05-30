Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, & More Attend 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' Disneyland Opening - Watch the Livestream!

The gang is back together again!



George Lucas was joined by Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, and Billy Dee Williams for the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Pre-Opening Ceremony on Wednesday (May 29) at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif.

The guys were given a preview tour of the new theme park by Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger before they helped cut the ribbon the 14-acre fantasy world and lit up the sky with firework for the first crowd of guests.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge features two new rides and also will be opening in two phases, the first will take guests to the land of Batuu and feature the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run ride.

Phase two, will open later this year and will feature Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, the most ambitious, immersive and advanced attraction ever imagined, which will place guests in the middle of a climactic battle between the First Order and the Resistance and will blur the lines between fantasy and reality.

The new themed land will officially open at Disneyland Resort in California on May 31 and at Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios in Florida on August 29.