Top Stories
Lena Dunham Strips Down on Instagram for Charity

Lena Dunham Strips Down on Instagram for Charity

Sophie Turner Shocked to Discover Possible 'Game of Thrones' Finale Spoiler on Season 1 Poster - Watch!

Sophie Turner Shocked to Discover Possible 'Game of Thrones' Finale Spoiler on Season 1 Poster - Watch!

Justin Bieber Goes Shirtless for Gym Session in Los Angeles

Justin Bieber Goes Shirtless for Gym Session in Los Angeles

Meghan Markle's Dad Is Very Upset About Something He Saw on TV

Meghan Markle's Dad Is Very Upset About Something He Saw on TV

Thu, 30 May 2019 at 3:06 am

Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, & More Attend 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' Disneyland Opening - Watch the Livestream!

Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, & More Attend 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' Disneyland Opening - Watch the Livestream!

The gang is back together again!

George Lucas was joined by Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, and Billy Dee Williams for the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Pre-Opening Ceremony on Wednesday (May 29) at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif.

The guys were given a preview tour of the new theme park by Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger before they helped cut the ribbon the 14-acre fantasy world and lit up the sky with firework for the first crowd of guests.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge features two new rides and also will be opening in two phases, the first will take guests to the land of Batuu and feature the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run ride.

Phase two, will open later this year and will feature Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, the most ambitious, immersive and advanced attraction ever imagined, which will place guests in the middle of a climactic battle between the First Order and the Resistance and will blur the lines between fantasy and reality.

The new themed land will officially open at Disneyland Resort in California on May 31 and at Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios in Florida on August 29.
Just Jared on Facebook
star wars actors galaxy edge disneyland opening 01
star wars actors galaxy edge disneyland opening 02
star wars actors galaxy edge disneyland opening 03
star wars actors galaxy edge disneyland opening 04
star wars actors galaxy edge disneyland opening 05
star wars actors galaxy edge disneyland opening 06

Photos: Photos Courtesy of Disneyland Resort
Posted to: billy dee williams, Bob Iger, Disney, George Lucas, Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, Star Wars

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • William H. Macy celebrates daughter's high school graduation amid wife Felicity Huffman's college bribery scandal - TMZ
  • Bella Thorne's ex is selling her stuff on eBay - Just Jared Jr
  • Lisa Vanderpump finally has an ally on RHOBH - TooFab
  • The Driver Era open up about their new music - Just Jared Jr