Thu, 30 May 2019 at 1:43 pm

Halsey Debuts Braids While Arriving Back in California With Boyfriend Yungblud

Halsey Debuts Braids While Arriving Back in California With Boyfriend Yungblud

Halsey is back after breaking her toe while trying to save a butterfly in Mexico!

The 24-year-old “Without Me” singer and her boyfriend Yungblud were seen arriving back stateside on Wednesday (May 29) in Van Nuys, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Halsey

Halsey kept it casual on her return to the United States, rocking braided hair as she made her way back home.

Her latest single, “Nightmare,” was released earlier this month. Watch the music video if you haven’t already!

“I was trying to save a hurt butterfly in the jungle. I broke my toe. turns out the butterfly was already dead. I have alien feet I know. I sacrificed having nice feet when I committed to a life of dancing on stages and saving dead butterflies. this hurts. 3 radio shows in California this week. Catch me hobbling around!,” she wrote on Instagram before returning home.
