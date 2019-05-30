Sacha Baron Cohen Says 'Borat' Broke Up Pamela Anderson & Kid Rock's Marriage

Sacha Baron Cohen dishing on some behind the scenes drama on set of one of his biggest movies.

During a recent interview on The Last Laugh podcast, the 47-year-old actor said that his 2006 movie Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan was why Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock‘s marriage failed.

The movie follows Borat as he interviews unsuspecting Americans and making inappropriate and outrageous comments.

Pamela‘s role in the film centers around Borat approaching her at a book signing and attempting to put the Baywatch star to a “traditional marriage sack” to take her back to Kazakhstan so they can get married.

Sacha said that Pamela was in on the scene because “Otherwise it would have been kidnapping.”

“We did that scene twice, actually,” Sacha explained. “The first time we did it at a book signing and I grabbed her over my shoulder and ran out with her and no one did anything. I was like, what kind of fans are these?”

When the film was released in November 2006, Pamela and Kid Rock had just tied the knot a few weeks earlier. After seeing the movie, Kid Rock reportedly started screaming at Pamela, saying that she “had humiliated herself and telling her, ‘You’re nothing but a whore!’” The couple then filed for divorce shortly after.

Sacha said that he texted Pamela after they saw the film and asked, “How did it go? What did he think?” She then texted him back saying that she and Kid Rock were getting divorced adding that “the movie” was the cause.

“And I thought it was a joke but then a few weeks later they got divorced and they put as a reason for divorce, Borat,” Sacha jokingly continued. “I think they were a fantastic couple, so it’s a shame.”