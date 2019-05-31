Top Stories
Fri, 31 May 2019 at 1:04 pm

Cardi B Wears a Pink Pantsuit to Court for Strip Club Assault Case

Cardi B Wears a Pink Pantsuit to Court for Strip Club Assault Case

Cardi B is returning to court.

The 26-year-old “Press” rapper was spotted arriving at Queens Criminal Court on Friday morning (May 31) in her ongoing strip club brawl case in Queens, New York.

Cardi wore a pink pantsuit and matching sparkly pink fingernails to the court hearing.

She is due to return back in court on August 9. Prosecutors say they’ll be presenting the case to a grand jury. She rejected a plea deal in April.

Cardi is facing charges from two sisters who claim she attacked them with bottles and chairs while they were working in a New York City strip club. Her lawyer has said she didn’t harm anybody.
