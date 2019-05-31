Mindy Kaling is Supported by B.J. Novak at 'Late Night' Premiere!

Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak buddy up on the red carpet at the premiere of Late Night on Thursday night (May 30) at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles.

The 39-year-old actress looked pretty in a sparkling, black dress at the premiere of her new movie.

Joining Mindy at the premiere were her co-stars Reid Scott, Denis O’Hare, Ben Feldman, Paul Walter Hauser, John Early, and Ike Barinholtz along with director Nisha Ganatra.

Also in attendance at the premiere was Tracee Ellis Ross, Anders Holm, and comedian Fortune Feimster.

Late Night hits theaters on June 7th!

FYI: Mindy is wearing a Valentino dress, Stuart Weitzman heels, and Gismondi jewelry.

