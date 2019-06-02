Top Stories
Elton John's Brother Slams 'Rocketman' for Inaccurate Portrayal of Their Dad

50 Cent Calls Out Tony Yayo for Allegedly Owing Him Money - Watch!

Richard Madden Reacts to Brandon Flynn Dating Speculation

Here's What Jussie Smollett's Alleged Attacker Is Up To...

Sun, 02 June 2019 at 9:46 am

Actor Kim Min Joon Confirms He Is Dating K-Pop Star G-Dragon's Sister Dami Kwon!

Kim Min Joon is dating G-Dragon‘s older sister, Dami Kwon!

The 42-year-old Tazza: The High Rollers actor confirmed that he is dating the fashion designer in an interview with Korean news outlet OSEN on Sunday (June 2).

“We are seeing each other with good feelings, but I’m still careful when talking about marriage. It’s true that I’m worried that she will be exposed to the masses because of me even though she is a non-celebrity. Since I’ve been on a hiatus, I will return with good news through a nice project and activities on TV. I thank everyone for their interest,” he said in the interview.

The two reportedly became close to due shared interests, including fashion and music.
